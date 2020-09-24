SUNBURY — The Heart and Heritage committee meeting will meet Oct. 1 in another meeting to discuss the Sunbury's semiquincentennial celebration, slated for July 2022.
City Administrator Jody Ocker and Mayor Kurt Karlovich are still seeking volunteers to help with the planning of the celebration.
Ocker said the next meeting will be held at 6 p.m. at Cameron Park, in downtown Sunbury.
The city turns 250 in 2022.
The group plans on a huge parade in 2022 during the annual Sunbury Celebration but the partying begins Dec. 31, 2021.
The plan is to have various monthly events from January through July 4, said Jolinn Barner, committee chairperson and city clerk.
Sunbury was founded July 4, 1772, and was incorporated as a borough in 1797 and a city in 1920, according to court records.
For more information, contact Barner at City Hall at 570-286-7820
— FRANCIS SCARCELLA