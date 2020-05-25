SUNBURY — The 100-year-old Keithan's Bluebird Gardens is facing financial trouble and needs the public's help to remove diseased trees.
Three big trees need to be removed in the 1 1/2-acre garden, located at the end of South Second Street, according to the property manager and former Sunbury Councilwoman Beth Kremer.
A 60-foot-high Oak tree is the most urgent of the trees that need to be removed, Kremer said.
Kremer said professionals looked over the tree and said it would cost $5,000 because they would need to bring in a crane to complete the job.
"I knew it was going to be expensive and we can't risk this tree falling on other trees," Kremer said.
Kremer said the big trees on the property protect the smaller trees and the garden for the flowers to bloom.
Keithan's Bluebird Gardens was planted by former Sunbury candy maker Charles Keithan in the 1920s. Keithan died in 1981 and the city took over maintenance of the property, which is used for prom pictures, weddings and various people sit at the benches and eat through the course of the day.
Over the past several years, the garden has undergone improvements, thanks to about $50,000 raised through private and state funding, Kremer said.
Those improvements included remodeling the cottage, lighting for some of the garden's trees and gardening equipment for Paul and Lane Murray, of Northumberland, who are the caretakers of the garden.
Kremer said the park charges $200 per wedding, but a lot of times people from wedding parties just visit and use the property, which the city doesn't mind.
"We charge in hopes people would donate to keep us being able to maintain the property," she said.
Flowers that grow in the park are from various places all over the world, Kremer said.
Councilman Jim Eister said the park is valuable to residents and people who travel from across the Valley to see the flowers when they bloom in the spring.
"We are hoping we can get some help," he said. "This park is so important to people and we are asking for any help we can get."
Donations can be made at the city treasurer's office or by calling 570-286-4588.