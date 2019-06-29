SUNBURY — The city of Sunbury raised $2,000 in under 24 hours toward the annual Sunbury Celebration in July.
Councilman Jim Eister said the city received $1,000 in donations and Scott Karpinski, owner of Glick Doors along Route 15, matched those donations. The city now needs approximately $1,500 more toward the $25,000 needed each year to fund the free event from July 11-14.
Donations can be sent to City Hall with "Sunbury Celebration" in the memo line.
Sunbury Celebration starts at 5 p.m. July 11 with Family Fun Night at the Oppenheimer Pleasure Grounds on North Second Street. The night includes door prizes, games, free hot dogs and bottled water while supplies last. It continues at 7:15 p.m. July 12 with free swimming at the Sunbury Community Pool, 1200 Memorial Drive. The night includes swimming, free hot dogs while supplies last. Sunbury Revitilization Inc. will show a free movie at the pool that night.
On July 13, the all-day event continues with youth baseball tournaments, games, craft and food vendors, children's games and more beginning at 9 a.m. The day ends with fireworks display by Zambelli's at the David L. Persing Recreation Complex, North Fourth Street. Music by Memory Lane will start at 7 p.m. The final day on July 14 features a Soap Box Derby on Market Street Hill starting at 11 a.m.
— JUSTIN STRAWSER