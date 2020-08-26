SHAMOKIN — International Overdose Awareness Day will be celebrated in Shamokin on Aug. 31 featuring the star of the Netflix Docuseries “The Pharmacist” and Miss America.
The day of events with social distancing guidelines at Claude Kehler Park will begin with the tree planting and dedication at 3 p.m. There will then be a Naloxone distribution from 4 to 6 p.m., made possible by a grant through Evangelical Community Hospital. Immediately following the distribution, from 6 to 7:30 p.m., local people affected by substance use disorder will share their personal experiences as well as local resource information.
Dan Schneider, "The Pharmacist," and Miss America Camille Schrier will end the evening with a keynote presentation. Individuals will also have the opportunity to donate during the event, either in person or online. Funding will support DJ Choices and Oasis. Schrier is a Doctor of Pharmacy student and an advocate for prescription safety, and she is a certified Naloxone trainer. She will be discussing her initiative, Mind Your Meds: Drug Safety and Abuse Prevention from Pediatrics to Geriatrics.
Participation at the live event will be limited due to COVID-19 restrictions, but the event will be available for virtual participation through Zoom webinar and Facebook livestream.
The Overdose Awareness Day events are organized and hosted by The Greater Susquehanna Valley United Way, United in Recovery and Northumberland County Drug and Alcohol.
— JUSTIN STRAWSER