SUNBURY — Employees will be receiving new insurance beginning Jan.1 with a total saving to the city of at least $75,000.
Council met Tuesday in a special meeting to discuss the possibility of switching insurance companies from Benecon to Capital Blue Cross.
Councilman Chris Reis has been studying various insurance policies for the past few months and on Tuesday said the move to switch will not only save employees but it will save taxpayers.
"At a minimum, we will save $75,000," he said. "This is just a good move for us."
According to Jolinn Barner, the city was paying $1,425 per month for seven single employees and now will be paying $984. Costs of employees with a spouse or children on the plan vary, she said.
Councilman Josh Brosious said the city is saving money and employees will get a better rate.
"It was a good day for the city and its workers," he said. "By switching insurance will help most of our employees save money and also help the city come closer to balancing the budget without taking from our reserve."
Monday night, city council approved its $.5 million budget with no increase because of a $211,000 carryover, according to Kevin Troup.