Class donates customized cornhole boards for organization's fundraiser

NEW BERLIN — SUN Area Technical Institute’s Wood Design and Technology class donated a customized set of cornhole boards to Central Susquehanna Opportunities, (CSO) Inc.
Megan Bair, director of operations for CSO, accepted the set from instructor Bryan Seward, members of the Wood and Technology class, and Jennifer Hain, SUN Area’s administrative director and member of the CSO Board of Directors.
CSO will include the cornhole game as part of a prize package for its summer FUNdraiser raffle, “Sunni’s Summer Shindig.” Chances are on sale now for $10 each. Call 570-644-6575 ext. 171 or email kprocopio@censop.com to order. The winner can claim the prize package in time for the 4th of July holiday.