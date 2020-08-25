LEWISBURG — Bucknell University’s Class of 2024 is its largest across 175 academic years.
The university opened the 2020-21 academic year with an enrollment of 3,724 students, including 30 graduate students. Due to the pandemic, students were given the option to take classes remotely this fall and 338 chose to do so, meaning 3,386 returned to campus.
The university has 991 first-year students from 33 states, the District of Columbia and 37 countries. The first-year student body includes nearly 19% students of color, more than 4% international students and more than 10% who are first-generation students. The class had an average GPA of 3.61.
There are also 35 transfer students this year, 12 who are Bucknell Community College Scholars.
This year, the Bucknell Office of Admissions received 9,890 applications from students across the country and around the world.
