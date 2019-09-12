The first day of classes for the new Susquehanna Valley campus of Luzerne County Community College (LCCC) at the former Watsontown Elementary School is pushed back by two weeks, according to a college spokesperson.
Rosana Reyes, the vice president of enrollment management and student affairs, said that the first day of classes is now Monday, Sept. 30, instead of Monday, Sept. 16. She said more time was needed to put the finishing touches on the new space and enroll interested students.
"We wanted to make sure we gave our students enough time to do everything they need to do to start and make sure we have the final touches for infrastructure and IT," she said. "We are confident that we would have been in place for next week, but we wanted to do it the right way."
The time between the agreement and opening day was "a very rushed period of time," she said.
In June, the LCCC College Board of Trustees approved an agreement with the Warrior Run School District to use the former Watsontown Elementary School for a new college campus. The LCCC Greater Susquehanna Center will offer night classes in English, math, speech, biology, sociology, art, First Year Experience, computer information systems and CPR.
A ribbon-cutting ceremony in August generated more interest from potential students, she said.
Kelly Foran, who was born and raised in the Greater Susquehanna Valley area, was also hired as the site director and "is excited to be a part of the initiative and lead the charge at that location," said Reyes.
Bob Garrett, president/CEO of the Greater Susquehanna Valley Chamber of Commerce, said the news didn't come as a surprise, but "in no way do I consider this a setback."
The move will allow the college's academic calendar to complement the local school district calendars, he said.
Garrett and other chamber members visited elected officials from Union, Snyder, Montour, Northumberland, Lycoming and Clinton counties to ask about financial contributions toward a $100,000 goal for the incoming campus in exchange for in-county tuition.
The counties were receptive, and the next step is to follow up on the requests, Garrett said.