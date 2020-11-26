SUNBURY — Rhonda Fisher's Wednesday night's prayers for good weather on Thanksgiving Day were answered.
Fisher, who for 22 years has been organizing free Thanksgiving meals to anyone in the Valley who wants one, had to "think outside the box because of the pandemic," she said on Thursday at Cameron Park, where her team of 50 volunteers prepared to hand out 300-plus meals.
"We've had the meal at the Zion Lutheran Social Hall for the last three years," Fisher said. "We couldn't do that this year because of COVID restrictions.
Originally, because of COVID, she was going to restrict meal recipients to those who live in the high rises, she said. "But God had different plans. I've been doing this community meal. It's for everybody. So my heart wouldn't let me just do the high rises. So she went to Sunbury authorities and worked it out and got the OK to do hold the distribution in the park.
"So here we are," she said. "Spreading the love. Blessing others is a blessing to me. That's what I thrive on in my life."
Fisher heard that rain was in the forecast, "so on Wednesday night I came to Cameron Park for about half an hour and prayed for good weather so that people wouldn't have to brave bad weather to get these meals. I had faith. And the sun came out."
The food was prepared at the Fraternal Order of the Eagles kitchen. The meals were in brown bags, and the menu included a a turkey sandwich, a bag of chips, applesauce, fresh fruit, a pumpkin whoopie pie and bottled water.
Each person could also get a bag of non-perishable food and blankets, if they wanted it, Fisher said.
Minutes before the distribution, Fisher gathered her volunteers — those she calls her "angels" — in a prayer circle, giving thanks to God for the bounty provided, and the donations."
"I feel like the head turkey here, is what I feel like," she said as the lines formed and people started picking up their meals.
Fisher said that because of the pandemic, she will miss some of the regular community members who won't come out because of COVID, "but I feel blessed that we were able to do this anyway."
Joan Renn, of Sunbury was happy to have received a meal. "I'm getting too old to do my own cooking," she said. "This is a big help to me. I think what they are doing here is a blessing to the community."
Like Renn, Robert Jackson, of Sunbury, was happy to be receiving the free Thanksgiving meal.
"Oh yes, this is great," he said. "I'm so grateful to Miss Rhonda for doing this, like she does every year." Jackson also took away some T-shirts that were also offered to people. The designer shirts were done by Fisher's son, who lives in California.
Marc Harris, of Sunbury, was also grateful. "I'm not able to see the family," he explained. "So I'm gonna stay home and have this food with a friend."
Health safety protocols were in place for the volunteers, including social distancing, hand washing and mask wearing for the volunteers.
Recipients were asked to do the same, Fisher said. But several did not comply.