HARRISBURG — While the state’s move to close schools for the rest of the year creates uncertainty for all families, for families with special education students, the move brings particularly acute anxiety.
Families of special education students have been fighting for years to get their children included in classroom activities, and parents are certainly going to be concerned that shifts online are going to leave their children excluded, said Sherri Landis, executive director of The Arc in Pennsylvania. “This just takes it to a new level,” Landis said.
“We’ve been inundated with calls,” from parents seeking information about what they ought to be seeking schools to do, she said.
Roughly 17 percent of Pennsylvania school students have been identified as needing special education services, according to the Department of Education. That amounts to roughly 300,000 children.
There are multiple concerns. On one level, schools provide a vital opportunity for special education students to be included in a community with their peers. But also, there are real concerns about whether students identified as needing special education, will see dramatic regression if they go months without access to the services they get in school, Landis said.
Maura McInerney, legal director for the Education Law Center, said that some districts are making the adjustments to continue providing special education students. That’s included things like videoconferencing to provide 1-on-1 interactions with aides, and allowing students to take home equipment that they normally use in school.
But these efforts have varied across the state. More wealthy school districts have been better able to serve their special education students and the digital divide that makes it difficult for all students in rural and poor schools to connect remotely creates additional hurdles, Landis said.
The Department of Education has advised local schools that they should be including parents of special education students in discussions about how to adapt classwork for their children.
“Typical practices should be followed to the maximum extent possible, which includes ensuring parents and/or guardians are provided with the opportunity to participate meaningfully,” according to the guidance.
The Education Law Center has asked the state to clarify that as schools offer courses remotely, special education students are provided “all available and appropriate” alternatives.
McInerney said that one of the concerns of advocates is that schools may be trying to talk parents into making too many concessions in determining how services should be provided during the closing. In the April 1 letter, the Education Law Center called upon PDE to explicitly warn schools that they can’t tell parents that they must waive their children’s right to a fair and adequate public education before the school will begin offering any services during the closing.
One of the key issues in the days immediately after Gov. Tom Wolf ordered schools closed was that some districts had suggested they were afraid they couldn’t offer any remote-learning activity to any students out of concern that they’d be accused of not providing equitable opportunities to special education students.
The U.S. Department of Education cleared that up by handing down guidance indicating that schools can offer remote-learning to all students as long as they are making reasonable and good faith efforts to meet the needs of their special education students.
Pennsylvania Secretary of Education Pedro Rivera said that he thinks schools are going to looking to do better than just avoid lawsuits.
“We’re focusing on putting kids first,” he said.
But if there are challenges in meeting the needs of special education students, school staff should be working with families so that everyone understands what’s being done to try to serve the student. And in the fall, when schools re-open that would probably include a review to determine what needs to be done to help students catch up if they did fall behind due to the closing, Rivera said.
If schools are being honest and open and earnest about trying to help families with special education students, they will be less likely to face lawsuits accusing them of failing to satisfy their obligations, he said.
“Doing right by kids will reduce the number of lawsuits,” Rivera said.
Landis said it’s easy to imagine how a special education student could feel left out of a class being run on videoconferencing. She added though that she can also see how creative teachers could adapt class activities to include their special education students in a way that benefits everyone in the class.
“I think there is an opportunity for schools to come out of this stronger,” she said.