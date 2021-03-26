LEWISBURG — Donations are now being accepted by the Lewisburg Sunrise Rotary Club for its 8th Annual Flags for Heroes — a patriotic roadside display along Route 15 near Country Cupboard.
American flags can be flown for individual honorees: an essential worker, teacher, military service personnel, first responder, veteran, family, friend or co-worker — anyone who’s a hero in the eyes of the donor.
Individual flag sponsorship is $50. Business sponsorships are $250 and include a half-page advertisement in the Flags for Heroes event booklet; $500 with full-page ad. The deadline for individual or corporate sponsorships is May 14.
All proceeds benefit local nonprofit organizations and local projects chosen by the club. Since the project inception in 2014, more than $32,000 has been donated to worthy causes. Last year’s recipients were the Eastern Union County Supplemental Food Program, Evangelical Community Hospital, Meals on Wheels run by RiverWoods, and various Youth Leadership initiatives.
To reserve flags, send a check with the donor’s name, name of the hero to be honored, address and telephone number to Flags for Heroes, Lewisburg Sunrise Rotary Club, P.O. Box 189, Lewisburg, PA 17837. For questions, contact club President Karen Nicholson: 570-490-6276 or karenann@ptd.net.