Club designed to get students reading

TURBOTVILLE — Some Warrior Run High School students have some extra reading to do.
They don't mind, though. It's for the high school's Warrior Book Club, a new program that gets students reading more — and holding discussions about the books.
Courtney Shandera, one of the four English teachers overseeing the program, said she and the other three English teachers — Krysta Travelpiece, Megan Seymore and Lindsay Dalrymple — just want to make reading fun.
"The English teachers got together. We wanted to choose books they wouldn't normally read but would help on the AP (Advanced Placement) exam," Shandera said.
"We each picked one we read that we felt strongly about," said Travelpiece.
Shandera said 50 English AP and honors students in grades 9 through 12 are involved and they are split up into four groups. Each student will read one of four books this year chosen by the students and ultimately teachers after the AP seniors gave presentations to underclassmen. The book club will meet first-period several times. The students will have the next four weeks to read half of their book.
The books students are reading are: "Their Eyes Were Watching God," by Zora Neale Hurston; "Where the Crawdads Sing," by Delia Owens; "Brave New World," by Aldous Huxley, and "A Thousand Splendid Suns," by Khaled Hosseini.
Senior Maddy Masser said students picked their first and second favorites after the AP students gave their presentations.
Senior Abby Lapp said she is reading "Where the Crawdads Sing."
"It's about a North Carolina girl who raises herself in the marshes," Lapp said. "There is a murder mystery involved."
Junior Jade Swartz also is reading that book.
Freshman Sage Dunkleberger is reading "Their Eyes Were Watching God," but it wasn't her first pick. Someone else was reading "Where the Crawdads Sing."
"I put it as my second," Dunkleberger said. "It seems very relatable. It involves women's rights."
Liam Boyer, a sophomore, chose "Brave New World."
"I like futuristic," he said. "It's kind of interesting. It would be nice to talk about it, the themes or morals of the story."
"This was a chance for us to get all of the kids together from all grade levels to think and challenge each other," Shandera said. "It's great to see this excitement about reading again. We're really trying to get that level of excitement when we're reading books and talking about them with our friends."
"I'm kind of excited to hear ideas in depth about other people's opinions," Boyer said.