LEWISBURG — CNN anchor and chief Washington correspondent Jake Tapper will be the next guest in the Bucknell Forum speaker series at the end of the month.
Tapper will appear in person with moderator and University President John Bravman to discuss the theme “The State of American Democracy” at 7:30 p.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 30 in the Weis Center for the Performing Arts.
“Following one of the most closely watched midterm elections in our nation’s history, Jake Tapper will provide a deeply informed perspective to our discussion on the state of American democracy, having reported on some of the most historic elections of our lifetime from our nation’s capital,” Bravman said.
“He has had a front-row seat from which to view American democracy in action.”
Tapper is the second of five nationally renowned speakers participating in this year’s Bucknell Forum, a series that since 2007 has featured national leaders, scholars and commentators who have examined various issues from diverse viewpoints.
Condoleezza Rice — the first female African American secretary of state and first woman to serve as national security adviser — appeared via the internet to kick off the series in September.
All Bucknell Forum events are free and open to the public, although tickets are required.
Current Bucknell students and employees may receive up to two free tickets at any Campus Box Office location, or online, between 10 a.m. and 4 p.m. on Nov. 29, a day prior to the event. Remaining tickets will be available for the general public at the Weis Center box office beginning at 6 p.m. on the day of the event. All individuals may receive up to two free tickets, depending on availability.
All remaining speakers in this year’s Bucknell Forum will appear in person. John Kasich, former Republican governor of Ohio, and David Axelrod, former senior adviser to President Barack Obama, both of whom serve as senior political commentators at CNN, will appear together on Tuesday, Feb. 28, in the Weis Center.
Barbara F. Walter, a Bucknell grad and leading scholar of civil wars and the author of New York Times best-seller How Civil Wars Start (and How to Stop Them), will speak on Tuesday, April 4, in Trout Auditorium.