COAL TOWNSHIP — A State Correctional Institute-Coal Township inmate faces felony aggravated assault and rape charges after state police said he struck another inmate and threatened to shoot the inmate's sister and niece if he didn't comply with the sexual assault.
Steven Bundy, 22, was arrested and charged Thursday after Stonington state police began an investigation into an assault and rape in October. It was reported that Bundy struck another inmate with a closed fist or a foreign object, police said.
The inmate was taken to Evangelical Community Hospital, in Lewisburg, where a rape kit was performed, police said.
Troopers said results showed trauma to the victim's body from the rape.
Bundy faces felony aggravated assault, rape, sexual assault and involuntary deviate sexual intercourse charges.
Bundy will be arraigned in front of Shamokin District Judge John Gembic at a later date.