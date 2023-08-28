SUNBURY — A Coal Township man will spend 9 to 20 years in state prison after being sentenced Monday in Northumberland County Court for felony aggravated indecent assault.
In May, a jury found Christopher Allen Biddinger, 35, guilty of felony aggravated indecent assault.
Biddinger, who has been in jail for the past three years, was charged in October 2020 with the sex crimes that occurred between September 2019 and April 2020 in Delaware Township in Milton.
The jury deliberated for around four hours before issuing the verdict.
During testimony, Biddinger took the stand and argued the victim was not being truthful. Defense attorney Michael Suders argued the victim also lied because Biddinger had implants in his genital area and the victim told authorities there was nothing out of the ordinary with Biddinger.
At one point during testimony, Biddinger offered to show Northumberland County Assistant District Attorney Robyn Zenzinger, who prosecuted the case, his genital area as evidence.
For part of the trial, Biddinger was removed from the courtroom after an outburst and was also found in contempt of court. During an outburst when a witness was being questioned, Biddinger began to lash out against Suders, before directing his statements toward Northumberland County Judge Hugh Jones.
Jones warned Biddinger, who continued to speak out and spoke directly to the jury. Jones instructed deputy sheriffs to escort the man out of the courtroom before closing arguments were heard.
Biddinger declined to speak after Jones asked him Monday if he had anything to say.
Jones then delivered the verdict of 9 to 20 years in state prison.