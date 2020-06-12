SUNBURY — Elected officials in Coal Township sent a letter to the Northumberland County Commissioners asking them to drop a 2018 lawsuit filed over disputed prison permit fees.
The letter, signed by the five members of the Coal Township Board of Commissioners, was sent to the county commissioners on May 7, but only forwarded to the media on Friday. Township Manager Robert Slaby said the letter was made public because the county commissioners did not discuss it at their most recent public meeting on June 9.
The township commissioners said township citizens are facing difficult times during the COVID-19 crisis.
"It is this deep concern for the well being of our citizens in this time of extreme hardship and want that we implore the Northumberland County Board of Commissioners to put aside past differences and join us in a spirit of cooperation in these difficult times by abandoning the lawsuit you have filed against us over the collection of permits fees in Coal Township," the township commissioners wrote. "America has a long and proud history of forgetting petty quarrels in times of crisis and uniting as one for the good of all."
It's time for government leaders to stop bickering and join together to "do whatever can be done to defeat this dreaded disease and minimize its impact on our citizens," the township commissioners wrote.
The county paid two sets of third-party inspection fees — $161,724 and $220,801, the second under protest in 2017 — for the new county jail in Coal Township. A lawsuit was filed by the county in January 2018 to recoup the money because it was believed they paid too much.
"Wouldn't it be refreshing and magnanimous gesture if a member of the county Board of Commissioners would stand and put forth a motion to drop this lawsuit in order to alleviate at least a portion of the financial burden facing the taxpayers of Coal Township?" the township commissioners wrote. "Just think how encouraging it would be to see it pass by unanimous decision. Remember the saying, which has become our national motto: 'We're all in this together.'"
The letter was signed by board President Craig Fetterman, board Vice President George Zalar, and Commissioners Bernie Rumberger, Matthew Schiccatano and Gerald Waugh.
The township has spent approximately $88,000 defending the lawsuit, Slaby said.
Commissioner Chairman Schiccatano and former Commissioner Chairman Rick Shoch filed the original lawsuit. Minority Commissioner Kymberley Best opposed the suit.
"I will do what's in the best interest of all the citizens of Northumberland County," said Schiccatano.
Schiccatano reserved further comment and said the commissioners are drafting a response.
Best said it was not appropriate to talk about litigation at a public meeting. She said she is not sure if she can be a part of the conversation since she is not a part of the lawsuit.
"My position was in the past not to file it, but it was filed and some time has gone by," said Best. "I advocate as I always have for settlement. We'll see what happens, it's a new board with fresh eyes. Compromise is always the best policy."
Commissioner Joe Klebon, who was not on the board when the lawsuit was filed, said the lawsuit should not be dropped. It should be settled once and for all, whether in court or out of court, he said.
"From my understanding the fees are excessive," said Klebob. "If the fees were excessive, these fees should be returned to the county and the citizens of Northumberland County.