COAL TOWNSHIP — The Coal Township Board of Commissioners on Thursday voted to require masks inside their public buildings.
Anyone entering the municipal building, the street department and the recycling facilities must wear a mask to mitigate employee exposure to COVID-19. These restrictions will stay in effect until rescinded by the board.
{span}Commissioners Craig Fetterman, George Zalar, Bernie Rumberger and Gerard Waugh III voted in favor of the requirement. Commissioner Matthew Schiccatano was absent.{/span}