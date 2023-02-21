SHAMOKIN — A Coal Township woman faces felony aggravated assault charges after Shamokin police said she stabbed a man in his hand during an altercation on Feb. 18.
Morgan Bardole, 27, Northumberland County Drive, is jailed on a warrant. She faces the aggravated assault charges after a Feb. 18 incident.
Police were dispatched to an East Church Street apartment at around 6 p.m. Feb. 18 for a report of a domestic disturbance with weapons.
Police said they arrived and spoke to alleged witnesses who said they had Bardole in a room waiting on police to arrive.
Bardole was ordered out of the room and after she was handcuffed, she allegedly told officers she accidentally stabbed a man because he was hitting her, according to police.
The woman allegedly told police she knew it was wrong but she went through abusive relationships, police said.
The woman allegedly said the man was hitting her all day and she grabbed the sharpest object she could find, police said.
The woman said an argument ensued when she allegedly asked the man to stop doing drugs because she was pregnant, police said.
Bardole faces the felony charge and misdemeanor charges of possessing an instrument of crime and simple assault. Bardole will appear before Shamokin District Judge John Gembic later this week to be arraigned, and then will appear before Gembic for a preliminary hearing at a later date.
Bardole is being held in the Northumberland County Jail.