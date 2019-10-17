COAL TWP. — Township police are investigating a crash that occurred on Route 901 just before 9 p.m. Wednesday.
Initial reports from Northumberland County 911 radio communication indicated one person had been ejected and another was reportedly trapped in the vehicle in the area of 1329 Exelsior Highway, Route 901. About 45 minutes later, a call for Life Flight was canceled and the number of units responding to the crash were reduced by first responders on scene, according to the communications.
According to radio reports, nobody was ejected from the vehicle.
Emergency crews shut down Route 901 at the intersection with Route 54 while working at the scene. The highway was later reopened.