The Greater Susquehanna Valley YMCA made the most of 2020 and through the many downs last year brought universally, the organization served its community as it had since the first chapter was chartered in Milton in 1889.
The GSV YMCA held its annual meeting Tuesday night. Instead of a large banquet as is tradition, the ceremony moved online. More than 50 people attended via Zoom.
Norm Jones, who’s finishing his tenure as board president, recognized staff and volunteers for their service. He referenced many measures the GSV YMCA took to improve the lives of those in need.
The Milton branch led the effort to serve 1,500 children in Milton, Shikellamy, Warrior Run and Lewisburg schools. According to Jones, more than 56,000 Grab and Go meals were served those children in 2020.
The YMCA took on 1-on-1 school support in Milton, Sunbury and Lewisburg for students adjusting to online courses in the pandemic. For parents who had to work even when the economy stalled last spring, the organization offered child care to essential workers.
Group exercises moved online in may with in-house instructors leading the way from all four GSV YMCA locations. Sunbury’s 34th annual YMCA 5K became a virtual fundraiser. The Truman H. Purdy Memorial Golf Tournament in August raised $19,094, raising that event’s cumulative total above $336,000 since 2007.
The Sunbury YMCA 17th annual coat giveaway was held in November with more than 1,400 coats donated to kids and adults. 25 volunteers from the Mifflinburg branch sewed 2,000 free face masks over three days, all of which were given to the public. More than 500 active adult wellness checks were completed as senior citizens became more isolated in the pandemic.
Jones called these initiatives “miraculous deeds.”
“That is all possible when your heart and your should are in the mission of the YMCA,” Jones said.
33 people were recognized for their years of service to the GSV YMCA, anywhere from 5 years to 25 years. Chief Executive Officer Bonnie McDowell found herself dabbing tears from her eyes when she was surprised with an honor for her 25 years of service to the organization, almost wholly served in the Susquehanna Valley.
“I’ve always been impressed by how you lead. The way you lead and the way you live really exemplifies the vision, mission and values of the YMCA,” Kendra Aucker, president and CEO of Evangelical Community Hospital, Lewisburg, said in a recorded message.
“I’ve always been inspired by your integrity and your honesty in doing your job. More than ever, I think that’s a hallmark of your success,” James Apple, YMCA board member, said.
McDowell deflected any attention to staff of the GSV YMCA. She said they have no hesitation to serve and that didn’t change during the pandemic.
“‘What can I do to help?’ That’s what I heard from our staff,” McDowell said. “We did what we could and we were there for each other. The next year isn’t going to be easy. It will be trying but we will get through it together.”