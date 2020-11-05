SUNBURY — The 17th Annual Sunbury Y Coat Giveaway will be from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday and Tuesday and 9 a.m. to noon Wednesday at the Degenstein Youth Center at the Sunbury YMCA, 1150 N. Fourth St.
Masks are required. When possible, only one family member per household will be permitted inside to accept the coats. Please bring a list of coat sizes.
The Greater Susquehanna Valley United Way thanks all who donated money as well as coats, hats, gloves and scarves during its coat drive. Steininger's Laundry and Dry Cleaning is noted for cleaning all of the donated coats.
For more information, contact the Sunbury YMCA at 570-286-5636.