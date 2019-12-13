MIFFLINBURG — A steady cold rain and temperatures in the mid-30s were not enough to keep thousands of people from enjoying the first full day of the 31st annual Christkindl Market on Friday.
Standing in the rain, Joannah McGregor, vice president of the Christkindl organizing group, said, she couldn't believe how many people attended.
"Friday mornings are usually school kids and clubs," she said. "Today we had 15 to 20 buses arrive, but they've gone home. What we see now are all those brave souls from as far away as a two-hour radius. People with their umbrellas open enjoying the day, no matter the weather.
"I have to admire everyone who is here. And they're smiling."
The biggest smile of all was on Saint Nicholas's face. Saint Nick — aka Matt Poremsky, of Lewisburg — was mobbed by passersby of all ages.
"I've been doing this market for years and it is one of the highlights of my year," he said. "I put on this costume and I'm here all day during Christkindl and people want to meet me and take photos with me. It's really my pleasure to be a part of Christkindl."
Larry MItchell, the market's official "town crier" said, "There's a good crowd today. People are shopping and, given the weather, I'm a bit surprised by how big the turnout is."
Mitchell anticipated a much larger crowd at 5 p.m. with the Children's Parade. "Attendance will pick up then," he said.
That was the predominant reaction by Christkindl volunteers and vendors: Bad weather. Good turnout, despite it all.
Volunteer Barb Zeller, who manned one of the booths at the entrance, said, "I'm surprised by how many people are here."
Visitors came from all over the region, by car and bus.
David Toner and Carmen James, of Mount Holly Springs, Cumberland County, came by bus with others from their local historical society.
"This is my first time here," James said, a wide smile on her face. "I read about this market. I've been to winter markets in Europe and I wanted to go to this one to see what it's like."
The rain was not going to stop her from coming, she said, as her friend, Toner, pulled out a large umbrella.
"We came prepared," James said.
Jonathan and Moira Sofka, of Laurelton, said the rain was not going to stop them from coming to the market, which they've been doing for 10 years, Moira said.
"Can't miss this," she said. "A few years ago we had snow. Another year, freezing temperatures. This drizzle? No problem. I love this place."