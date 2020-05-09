SUNBURY — The Sunbury Branch of Lackawanna College will replace standardized tests for high school students at vocational-technical schools with a letter of recommendation from program directors.
Philip Campbell, the local director of the Sunbury branch at 1145 N. Fourth St., said vo-tech students have an opportunity to earn free credits to use in college. Because all standardized tests were canceled in Pennsylvania due to the COVID-19 crisis, Lackawanna decided to replace the National Occupational Competency Testing Institute (NOCTI) requirement with a letter of recommendation from the student's program director at the vo-tech.
"We are hoping that it will take some stress of students and parents about what they were going to do, and we hope that some students may take advantage of this if they were not planning on doing so well on the NOCTI previously," said Campbell.
NOCTI delivers a battery of assessments or standardized tests for students studying career and technical programs in high schools and technical colleges in the United States. Students Occupationally and Academically Ready (SOAR) SOAR (Students Occupationally and Academically Ready) is a career and technical education plan that prepares students for college and careers through articulation with the Pennsylvania Department of Education and local Career and Technology Centers.
This decision will impact students that go to all of local vo-tech schools: SUN Area Technical Institute in New Berlin, Northumberland County Career & Technology Center in Coal Township and Milton Area High school, which has its own on-site programs, said Campbell.
Jennifer Hain, the administrative director of SUN Area Technical Institute in New Berlin, said Harrisburg Area Community College is asking for a similar letter of recommendation.
"There is some misconception among parents," said Hain. "Students do not need NOTCI exams to get a job. NOTCI is like the Keystone exams. They are a benchmark of student progress and school performance."
The exams are an indicator that students have met the benchmark, but it is not required to move forward, said Hain.
James Catino, the Administrative Director at Northumberland County Career and Technology Center in Coal Township, said most other higher education schools are not requesting letters.
"I'm not aware of a single student here whose post-secondary goals were impeded by the closure," said Catino.
Penn College, who has dual enrollment with NCCTC, made accommodations to allow students to finish, he said.