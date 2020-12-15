SHAMOKIN — Luzerne County Community College will offer credit courses for the spring semester in Northumberland County.
Students can register for courses at the Northumberland Regional Higher Education Center at 2 E. Arch St., Shamokin, and at the College’s Greater Susquehanna Center located at 1100 Main St., Watsontown.
Courses scheduled to be offered at the College’s Northumberland Center include Accounting, Biology, Business, CPR, English, Health and Physical Education, History, Sociology, Psychology, Spanish, Speech, and Early Childhood Education. Also, Criminal Justice, Economics, First Year Experience, Computer Literacy, Math, Music, and others.
Courses scheduled to be offered at the Greater Susquehanna Center include Biology, Computer Literacy, Emergency Medical Services, English, Health and Physical Education, Math, Music, Psychology, Sociology, Speech, and others.
Both day and evening classes are offered at the two centers.
Classes for the spring semester will begin on Monday, Jan. 25.
For more information on the Shamokin location, call the LCCC Northumberland Center at 570-648-2544 or email llaniewski@luzerne.edu. For more information on the Watsontown location, call LCCC at 570-740-0261 or 800-377-LCCC, extension 7261 or email kforan@luzerne.edu.
— JUSTIN STRAWSER