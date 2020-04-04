SUNBURY — Lackawanna College and the United Way of Lackawanna and Wayne Counties announced the creation of the COVID-19 Emergency Relief Fund.
The fund will assist, both individuals and families in need, with emergency rent, utilities, food and other financial obligations.
Donations to the fund can be done at www.uwlc.net. When making your donation please write “COVID-19 emergency fund” in the notes area and feel free to indicate any special notes about your donation such as your donation is in honor or memory of a loved one or other information regarding your donation. If donating by check, please make it out to United Way of Lackawanna and Wayne Counties, put COVID-19 in the message area and mail to address below. All of the proceeds will go towards the emergency fund.
Lackawanna has a branch campus in Sunbury.
— JUSTIN STRAWSER