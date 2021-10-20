BLOOMSBURG — Beginning today, students at Columbia-Montour Vo-Tech will shift to remote learning until Tuesday due to COVID-19 cases, school officials said.
According to a post on the school’s website, students will be required to complete the assignments posted in Google Classroom for each subject each day. Vo-Tech teachers will host Zoom meetings during scheduled class times each school day to assist students with the assignments posted in Google Classroom. The link for the meeting assistance will be posted in each teacher’s classroom page.