Expiration dates for commercial driver licenses and commercial learner’s permits will be extended to the end of this year for Pennsylvania residents in response to statewide COVID-19 mitigation efforts, the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation announced on Wednesday.
The following products’ expiration dates will be extended: The expiration date for a commercial learner’s permit scheduled to expire anytime from March 16 to Dec. 31, 2020, is extended through Dec. 31, 2020. Similarly, the expiration date for commercial driver licenses scheduled to expire from March 16 to Dec. 31, 2020, is extended through Dec. 31, 2020.
Expiration extension deadlines on non-commercial driver license, photo identification cards, learner’s permits and camera cards ended on August 31.
— RICK DANDES