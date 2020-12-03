SUNBURY — The Pennsylvania Historical & Museum Commission (PHMC) awarded three grants worth a total of $12,000 to organizations in Northumberland and Union counties.
The Northumberland Historical Society was awarded $4,000, the Lewisburg Children's Museum was awarded $4,000 and the Union County Historical Society was awarded $4,000. The PHMC has awarded almost $2 million in grants to 155 eligible museums and official county historical societies from 58 Pennsylvania counties, according to an announcement on Wednesday.
The goal of this program is to strengthen Pennsylvania’s museum community by supporting the general operations of eligible museums and official county historical societies that are not supported by other state agency funding programs. An eligible museum must have an annual operating budget exceeding $100,000 (excluding capital and in-kind services) and at least one full-time professional staff person (or approved equivalent).
Award amounts are determined using an equation based on a percentage of the eligible museum’s previous year’s operating budget. The maximum any museum could receive is $40,000. All official county historical societies receive a $4,000 minimum grant.
— JUSTIN STRAWSER