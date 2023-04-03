DANVILLE — Mahoning/Cooper Joint Planning Commission members recommended sending a presentation about a subdivision on land currently owned by the Sisters of Sts. Cyril and Methodius to Mahoning Township supervisors for their approval during a meeting Monday.
Engineer Nick Argot represented Geisinger and the Sisters.
"This property was subdivided about a year ago. The subdivision is in the middle of residual property, so it creates three new lots," said Argot.
The 30.6 acre property is the subdivided lot. There will be residual lots on either side of the subdivided property, Argot said.
"We did get a letter from the Montour County Planning Commission and they had no comments,," Argot said. They found the plan consistent with current Montour County ordinances, according to Argot.
Only the field area will likely be used for parking, Argot said.
Currently there is no access from a public right-of-way to the property. Access would be along the existing Maria Hall Drive.
"Just for everybody's information," he continued, "this is the first step in developing the land," said Dean Von Blohn, Mahoning Township zoning officer. "The next step if this gets approved by the supervisors, will be a full-blown land development plan. That's when they put all the roads in place, setbacks, and everything that pertains to the building of the actual project. So there will be more than one meeting after this, I'm sure.
"To us, this is just a minor sub-division," Von Blohn said. "It's a normal, run-of-the-mill type thing. At this point, the zoning office is not concerned with what is going to be built. What must be approved next will be the actual building of the facility and the development of the land around it, and roads."
Geisinger plans to build a behavioral health center on the land.
Mahoning Township supervisors will meet Monday, April 10, at 5:30 p.m.
After the recommendation was made, Sister Barbara Sable paused outside the meeting room and said, "We're certainly on the right track now. I'm very happy."