LEWISBURG — The Buffalo Valley Regional Police Commission seeks citizen volunteers to potentially join an ad hoc citizens committee on policing, according to commission member Jordi Comas.
Comas said the citizen committee is being built from the momentum gained from a public forum last year and follow-up discussions. Members would discuss issues and ideas and present them to the commission. The volunteer group would function in a purely advisory role.
For more information, contact Comas at jcomas@lewisburgborough.org or 570-238-4356.