DANVILLE — The Sisters of St. Cyrils and Methodius will make their zoning change request at next Monday night's Mahoning Township Planning Commission meeting, said Township Supervisor Bill Lynn during Monday night's meeting. If recommended by the Planning Commission, the request will come to a vote at the April 10 township supervisor's meeting.
This is the procedure necessary by law before Geisinger can proceed with its intention to purchase of 33 acres of land owned by the Sisters of St. Cyrils and Methodius, where Geisinger plans to build a behavioral center.
The public planning commission meeting is at 5:30 p.m. April 3 at the Mahoning Township Municipal Building, 849 Bloom Road.