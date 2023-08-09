LEWISBURG — The Buffalo Valley Regional Police Commission will host listening tours with community stakeholders during the process of finding a replacement for retiring Police Chief Paul Yost.
At Wednesday night's public meeting, the commission announced that each member has assignments on who to reach out to and they must have their reports completed by Sept. 30. Yost, who plans to retire in January 2025, is the only chief in the department's history since it was formed in 2012.
The stakeholders are those who might have interaction with the police department, said Commission Chair Jack Malloy.
The commission's goal is to have a replacement chief hired with enough time for him to be trained by Yost prior to his retirement in 17 months.
Yost served three years as Lewisburg’s police chief prior to the merger with the East Buffalo Township force. He joined the Milton police force in 1979, where he later became chief before leaving for the Lewisburg job.