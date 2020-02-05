SUNBURY — An attendance record of all staff and workshop meetings will be available for public viewing at each monthly meeting of the Northumberland County Commissioners.
At Tuesday's public meeting, Commissioner Chairman Sam Schiccatano announced the first document for January was available. It showed dates of the meetings, the subject of the meeting and which commissioners attended.
Schiccatano said the attendance of the meetings is made available if anyone has any questions about which commissioners are at the meetings. The goal is to be transparent, he said.
— JUSTIN STRAWSER