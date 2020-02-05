Sunbury, PA (17801)

Today

Mainly cloudy with snow showers around this morning. Temps nearly steady in the mid to upper 30s. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 60%..

Tonight

Rain and snow this evening transitioning to light rain late. Some sleet may mix in. Low 33F. Winds light and variable. Chance of precip 70%.