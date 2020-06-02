SUNBURY — Northumberland County voting went smoothly on Tuesday despite a low turn-out and COVID-19 issues, according to Commissioner Sam Schiccatano.
Schiccatano said this year's election was unique and the county experienced about 6,000 mail-in ballots which has never happened.
Plus, Schiccatano said the county was dealing with how the new $1 million voting machines would work.
"Let's talk about how the county has come together," he said. "I want to thank Pat Nace, who knows all about elections. She is retired and came to help our county get things in order."
Schiccatano said Chief Clerk Maryrose McCarthy also dedicated time to help county workers get prepared for Tuesday.
"We have 74 polling place that we reduced to 70," he said. "We had 200 poll workers and we had to replace about 50 of them due to people's concerns over COVID-19 and Maryrose (McCarthy) was there every day helping and getting things in order."
Schiccatano said he and Commissioner Joe Klebon traveled the county Tuesday and visited each of the polling places in order to make sure there were no issues.
"Things went smoothly," Klebon said. "We are thrilled to see the county come together in these difficult times."
Schiccatano said he and Klebon helped along the way.
"We had so many people coming in on Saturdays and helping us get ready," he said. "I commend all of the employees of Northumberland County and the citizens who helped us, some for no pay at all. For me, to see this in one of the most unique situations we may ever face shows people care about our county. This is one of the most rewarding and memorable elections we will ever see."
Sandy Burrows, a judge of election in Upper Augusta Township, said there was a minor glitch that caused the new machines to malfunction early Tuesday morning, but it did not disrupt any voters.
"Everybody has had an easy time voting on the new machines," she said. "It was the usual, with something new and setting up. It was a little bit of uncertainty. Other than that, we've been doing really well and it's been going smoothly."
Lisa Shosh, of Northumberland, who voted at the Shikellamy Middle School, said the new machines were easy to use.
“They were fine,” she said. “The bold lettering is great.”
Larry Gerhard, of Northumberland, who voted at the middle school, said the machines “seemed pretty straightforward.”
One voter, Jon Bucher, who was voting at the Shikellamy High School, said he was thrilled to be out to cast his votes.
"It's empowering," he said. "I don't trust the mail-in ballots at all and I felt OK coming out. I am not worried about the virus one bit."