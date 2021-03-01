SUNBURY — The Keefer's Station Covered Bridge sits a few miles outside Sunbury covered in graffiti and damaged from vandals.
Northumberland County Commissioner Joe Klebon said the vandalism is nothing new but it's time for it to stop. After a recent survey of all six covered bridges in the county, the commissioner is seeking grants, funds, community service volunteers or sponsorship in order to clean up the graffiti on Keefer's Station and other covered bridges.
"These bridges are part of our history of our county," said Klebon. "Someone willingly defacing them is awful. The commissioners do not take this kind of damage and destructive behavior lightly. We will seek charges and prosecution to the fullest extent of the law."
The Keefer's Station is a single-span bridge. It was originally built in 1888 at a cost of $882, and restored in 2000. All six bridges in Northumberland County have been listed on the National Register of Historic Places since Aug. 8, 1979.
The inside of the bridge is covered in colorful graffiti and a few places on the outside as well and some wooden planks have been kicked out. Klebon said neighbors report parties, campfires started on the bridge itself, litter and drug paraphernalia has been found. He said two juveniles were also charged by state police with vandalism of parts of the bridge.
"We can't tolerate this," Klebon said. "These are owned by the taxpayers; they're historic; they're over 100 years old and they're part of our history. This has to stop. It's terrible what they do."
County engineer Chuck Hopta said each bridge has a three-ton weight limit, many are off main roads, so the bridges are often forgotten by the public. The county owns and maintains three covered bridges in the county and co-owns and co-maintains three others with neighboring counties.
"We've been trying to clean it up periodically, but it's a never-ending battle," said Hopta. "We paint it and they come back. It's not a safety concern, it's an aesthetic one."
Resident: "Off the beaten path"
Ric Reichenbach, 76, who lives near the bridge, said he has seen workers paint over graffiti and then see it defaced again the next day. He said he has cleaned up beer cans over the last 16 years and has heard people screaming and parties happening.
"I don't care if they party here, but they don't have to be destructive," he said. "It's destruction for the sake of destruction."
Reichenbach said it's a target because of its location.
"It's off the beaten path, and not everybody knows it's a here," he said. "It's been going on for years and years. It will be a whole lot better here to have to come out to this stuff."
Brian Fedder, who also lives near the bridge, said vandals spray-painted his trees and stole his handcrafted signs along his driveways. He and his family have observed a naked woman running around the woods in the middle of the winter, a guy hiding behind his garage and watching his daughters, and fires started on the bridge.
"It's out of the way," said Fedder. "I understand state police have enough going on so they can't donate a lot of time, but this is what happens. It's a problem."
Other Covered Bridges in Northumberland County
The Rishel Covered Bridge, located on Covered Bridge Road approximately three miles east of Chillisquaque between West and East Chillisquaque townships over Chillisquaque Creek, is considered by many to be the oldest standing covered bridge in Pennsylvania, having been built in 1830. The statewide Covered Bridge Assessment lists the Hassenplug Covered Bridge in Union County as being built in 1825 but that bridge was rebuilt in 1959.
This bridge, like the Keefer's Station, has also been vandalized with graffiti, but not nearly as much as Keefer's.
The Himmel Covered Bridge is located on Route 442 just east of Rebuck, Washington Township, over Schwaben Creek.
The Gottlieb Brown Covered Bridge is located over Chillisquaque Creek on Bridge Road approximately one mile northeast of Pottsgrove in Liberty Township, Montour County. The bridge is on the border of Northumberland and Montour counties.
The Kaegbaum Covered Bridge is located over the South Branch of Roaring Creek on All Saints Road approximately one mile northwest of Bear Gap. The bridge is on the border of Northumberland and Columbia counties.
The Krickbaum Covered Bridge is located over the South Branch of Roaring Creek on Jepko Road approximately 2.5 miles north of Bear Gap. The bridge is on the border of Northumberland and Columbia counties.