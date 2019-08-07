SUNBURY — The Northumberland County Commissioners approved several projects for the 2018 Community Development Block Grant program.
At Tuesday's meeting, the commissioners authorized $149,000 for Clermont Street Reconstruction in Marion Heights, $63,641 toward the Housing Authority of Northumberland County's elimination against slum and blight and $45,670 in grant administration.
The commissioners also authorized the selection of projects on behalf of the following municipalities: Clemens Road storm drainage for Delaware Township; curb cuts and slum/blight in Milton; recreation and beautification for Mount Carmel; and housing rehabilitation in Ralpho Township.
— JUSTIN STRAWSER