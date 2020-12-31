SUNBURY — Northumberland County Commissioners surprised local leaders with checks using the county's allocated CARES Act funding Thursday.
Eighty-seven entities were approved to receive a portion of the county's CARES Act funding.
Commissioners announced 16 municipalities received funds for digital radio transmitters/receivers in addition to 36 municipalities, six school districts, 12 small businesses, 16 nonprofit organizations and the Northumberland County Conservation District all received funding.
The county has already assigned approximately $6 million of the county's $8.2 million allocations of CARES funding, which provides payments to state, local and tribal governments navigating the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic
"We are happy to be able to do this," Commissioner Sam Schiccatano said Thursday while giving out checks to municipality leaders at the Northumberland County Administration building.
Some of the notables to receive funding were Sunbury, which received $184,663, Coal Township, $161,681 and Shamokin, which received $150,357.
Sunbury City councilmen Jim Eister and Rick Reichner said he was thankful for the county.
"They did an excellent job and the funding for radios and the city is much appreciated and will help out with communications and replace the expenditures during COVID."
Reichner agreed. "I am thankful for what they did with the police radio end of it for our communications," he said. "So this saved us a ton of money."
Commissioner Kym Best said the commissioners worked together and met weekly to make sure fair funding was distributed.