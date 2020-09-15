Union County Commissioners condemned the actions of anonymous vandals who painted hate speech on signs and roadways in the Mifflinburg and Lewisburg areas.
Commissioners Preston Boop, Jeff Reber and Stacy Richards all spoke out against the racist messages discovered over the past week or longer. The commissioners were prompted to address the issue by citizen Becky Perez during a public meeting Tuesday.
“It’s abhorrent. Hopefully, it won’t happen again, and hopefully, the entire community feels this way,” Richards said, urging anyone with information about the acts to notify police.
A four-way crossing road sign was altered into a nazi symbol, and a racial slur against African-Americans painted on another road sign. The phrase “white power” was marked on roadways. The racist imagery spurred impromptu protests at the sites. Citizens painted over the road markings and covered the signs before they were cleaned and replaced, respectively.
Boop said one of the roads defaced was near his farm. He said no one living in that community would support such behavior.
“It’s terrible, it’s unfortunate and it’s unacceptable. I wished we knew who was responsible,” said Boop, the board chairman.
Reber said he remains in Union County because it’s a beautiful place to live. Others feel the same, he said, but the hate speech is a black eye for the county.
“There really is no place for that in Union County,” Reber said.
“Thank you for saying that,” Perez said once the commissioners concluded their remarks. “I think it’s valuable as a community to hear you, as our leaders, say that out loud.”