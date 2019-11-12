SUNBURY — The Northumberland County Commissioners plan to use funds saved from the prison project toward the cost of purchasing new voting machines mandated by the state.
The commissioners announced last year that the prison project came under budget by $903,000. They originally amended the 2017 borrowing plan to fund other capital projects, including the new district judge office in Milton and costs associated with the 911 improvement project, but Commissioners Rick Shoch and Sam Schiccatano amended it again on Tuesday to help cover the estimated $1 million cost before reimbursement of the new voting machines.
"I will meet with Tara Purcell (the director of the county board of elections) and figure out which of the three companies is best," said Commissioner Sam Schiccatano of the companies who provided quotes for the new machines for 94 polling stations. "We will make a decision in December as to which one is best."
The new machines must be purchased before the end of the year to qualify for any reimbursement from the state and to be ready for the 2020 primary election.
The Wolf administration decertified all voting machines across the state, requiring the purchase of new systems with a verifiable paper trail beginning in 2020. It’s a settlement of a lawsuit brought by Green Party candidate Jill Stein in 2016, who sought a recount in Wisconsin, Pennsylvania and Michigan. Gov. Tom Wolf ordered a bond issue of up to $90 million to reimburse each county for 60 percent of their cost.
Four in five Pennsylvania voters use machines that lack an auditable paper trail, according to The Associated Press.
Joseph Pierce, of Eckert Seamans Cherin & Mellot LLC, Harrisburg, was at the meeting to explain the amendment to the commissioners.
"It wasn't included in the general description before," he said after the meeting. "Now it's considered to be a part of the project."
