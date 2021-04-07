Commissioners laud Northumberland County's libraries

SUNBURY — The Northumberland County Commissioners honored the seven libraries of the county at Tuesday’s public meeting.
The week of April 4 is National Library Week, prompting Commissioners Sam Schiccatano, Joe Klebon and Kymberley Best to approve a proclamation. Degenstein Community Library Director Melissa Rowse, Priestley Forsyth Memorial Library Director Jeffery Johnstonbaugh, Montgomery House Library Director JA Babay and Shamokin Coal Township Public Library Director Ben Shemory were in attendance to accept the proclamation.
“Libraries extend far beyond the four walls of the building and everybody is welcome to use the services,” said Rowse. “Whether people visit virtually or in person, libraries are accessible and inclusive places that foster a sense of community through learning, discovery and exploration.”
All seven community libraries continue to support the community even through the challenging times of COVID-19 through electronic resources, homeschooling materials, Wi-Fi access and systems for those displaced workers who lack internet access, said Rowse.
Libraries “have long served as trusted institutions, often the heart of their cities, towns, schools and academic campus,” according to the proclamation.
Libraries serve all people regardless of their demographics, offer equipment and professional staff support to use technology, programs and services, often free or with nominal charges to uses, according to the proclamation.
The commissioners encouraged residents to visit their local library.
“You do a great job,” said Commissioner Joe Klebon.