DANVILLE — Montour County commissioners at Friday morning's meeting approved a 2021 budget of $9,171,109 in general fund expenditures, with revenues of $9,175,000. This resulted in a net surplus of slightly more than $4,000.
The tax resolution for 2021 was set at 4 mills, which represents a .22 mill increase, said Commissioner Chairman Ken Holdren. “To put the increase in perspective, this means an average increase in property taxes of $22 a year for property assessed at $100,000,” Holdren said. The average assessed real estate value in the county is $112,000.
In new business, commissioners approved a resolution that directs the Montour County Planning Commission to assemble a zoning committee to consider and prepare a curative amendment to the Montour County zoning ordinance that addresses commercial solar development.
The commissioner's meeting was the first held at the new Montour County Administrative Building, 435 E. Front St., Danville.