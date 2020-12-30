LEWISBURG — Union County Commissioners finalized a 2021 operating budget Tuesday without a tax increase.
The county’s general fund, its main operating fund, totals $20,137,411, a decrease of $96,750 from the preliminary budget version. The total millage rate is 5.56 mills: 4.56, general fund; 0.84, debt service; 0.16, library. The total millage rate is equivalent to $5.56 charged for each $1,000 of a property’s assessed value.
The tentative budget includes a 1 percent cost of living increase for county employees. Health insurance is estimated to increase by 8.5%. Major capital projects planned for 2021 are new roof and HVAC work at the courthouse estimated at $120,000, software in the prothonotary’s office at $214,000 and HVAC and ductwork at the county’s Government Center at $120,000.
— ERIC SCICCHITANO