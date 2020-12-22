SUNBURY — Eighty-seven entities were approved by Northumberland County to receive a portion of the county's CARES Act funding.
At Tuesday's public meeting via Zoom, the commissioners announced that they approved 16 municipalities for digital radio transmitters/receivers as well as funding to 36 municipalities, six school districts, 12 small businesses, 16 nonprofit organizations and the Northumberland County Conservation District. The county has already assigned approximately $6 million of the county's $8.2 million allocation of CARES funding, which provides payments to state, local and tribal governments navigating the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Commissioner Chairman Sam Schiccatano said the county is not releasing the names or dollar amount until each entity signs a letter stating they would not be seeking reimbursement for the requested expenses from any other revenue source.
"We sent that out last week and we expect it to be returned this week," said Schiccatano. "They won't get the money until we get those letters back."
The county already assigned $2.3 million to new radios for emergency responders in Northumberland County. The 248 radios from Motorola Solutions cost $1,121,762 while the programming to match the new system set up in 2017 costs $1,178,328. The new radios should solve lingering issues as well as a separate issue with Schuylkill County where the two emergency systems had difficulty communicating back and forth.
Planning and economic development coordinator Justin Skavery said the county has already committed $1,250,000 toward DRIVE, an economic development council that will help expand the county's broadband internet. Public safety also received $15,918 for Aeroclave, a decontamination unit for vehicles, and $12,557 for laptops.
Additionally, the elections office received $23,731; the courts received $6,555; the jail in Coal Township received $118,767; the assessment office received $4,336; the sheriff office received $3,873; and the probation office received $30,000.
The prison requested funding for a body scanner and a fingerprint scanner, masks, beds in the quarantine section, cleaning supplies and other items to keep the place sanitary. The election office requested funding for a new scanner and manpower to help with the expected high volume of mail-in ballots. The assessment, sheriff and probation departments all requested laptops.
The courts were originally approved for $81,000, which included plans for a fourth courtroom in the Northumberland County Courthouse. Skavery said the commissioners reevaluated that request and will place the courtroom project back into the overall courthouse renovation project.