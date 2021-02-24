DANVILLE — The latest round of new COVID relief money coming to Montour County, $204,680 for small business relief, will be administered by SEDA-Council of Governments (SEDA-COG).
The decision to go with SEDA-COG as administrator of the fund, which is provided through the COVID-19 Hospitality Recovery Program (CHIRP), was made by Montour commissioners at Tuesday's meeting.
Pennsylvania's state legislature and Gov. Tom Wolf approved this program, which provides $145 million in funding assistance to the hospitality industry businesses that were adversely affected by the COVID-19 pandemic. The program requires counties to establish grant programs for eligible businesses.
"But they (state legislators) mandated that the counties had to use a certified economic development organization or community development financial organization to disburse the funding through grant agreements with eligible businesses," said Commissioner Ken Holdren.
The last time, with CARES funding, he said, "we did a lot of work on our own. And we got the Central Susquehanna Community Foundation (CSCF) to help us with the matrix that would rate and justify that companies met all the state requirements to qualify for the grant."
The CSCF did this at a fee of 1 percent of grants rewarded.
The way the state wrote CHIRP, Holdren said, was that the economic entities could charge up to $500 per application.
The grants can range from $5,000 to $50,000.
In theory, Holdren explained, "if we did nothing but $5,000 grants (at $204,680, the total allocated to Montour County), that's 40 grants times $500. That would be $20,000 of our $200,000 to award, or 10 percent.
"We didn't want to have that much in administrative costs," Holdren said. "We wanted it to go directly to the impacted entities."
SEDA-COG came to Montour County with an offer of $300 per application, not to exceed $5,700, which is just under 3 percent of the total grant.
"Last summer our administrative cost was 1 percent and now it will be 3 percent," Holdren noted. "So my point is that the state mandate hurt our ability to put the most money into the hands of the small businesses we are trying to help."
Holdren's issue was with the legislation and how it was written.
"We need to comply with the state regulations," he said. "We will use SEDA-COG, which will provide us good service at a reasonable price but it's not as cheap as we could have done it if the state hadn't put these restrictions on us."
The allocations were based on population. The bigger the county, the larger the grant.
Meanwhile, in other action items, Commissioner Trevor Finn said "beginning Monday, people can enter county buildings, without having to make appointments in advance."
Masking and proper distancing will continue to be in effect in the buildings.