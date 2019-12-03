SUNBURY — Taxpayers in Northumberland County are expected to see a slight increase in county taxes in 2020 after no increase in last year's budget.
At Tuesday's public meeting, Commissioners Rick Shoch, Sam Schiccatano and Kymberley Best unanimously approved a $79.5 million tentative budget with a .667 millage increase for next year. The spending plan calls for the county to increase total millage from 30.218 to 30.885, which consists of a 1.267-mill increase for general fund millage and a .6-mill decrease for debt service millage.
The budget passed with no discussion during the meeting. Based on an average assessed value of $16,469 for a property in Northumberland County, a property owner will see an average of $.92 a month, according to budget director Stephen Cook. Each mill of tax generates $750,000 in revenue.
"We've been working for the past couple months with budget director Stephen Cook, Controller Chris Grayson and human resources officer Joe Picarelli," said Schiccatano after the meeting. "I personally met with all department heads and we will continue watching the budget next year."
Last year's budget was $76.4 million with no increase in millage. Comparatively, the 2016 budget was approved for $104.8 million, the 2017 budget was approved for $81.2 million and the 2018 budget was $94.6 million.
Schiccatano and Best will be joined in 2020 by incoming Commissioner Joe Klebon, who also had input on the budget. Shoch, an incumbent, did not run for reelection.
Cook said the extraordinary expenses are $803,960 for new election machines, $373,000 for Boyers Knob Tower costs and $642,082 for the remainder of the 911 communications projects.
The 2020 general fund budget of $26,989,952 includes $15,080,885 of non-bargaining/contracted wages and benefit costs. Total wages and benefits make up 55.88 percent of the total budget, an increase from 2019's $148,078. The total general fund staff in 2020 will be 253, up from 233 in 2019, Cook said.
The prison budget is at $7.01 million compared to last year's $6 million and $4.3 million from before a fire took the original structure out of commission in January 2015. The increase includes overtime costs that increased over this past year, Cook said.
Furthermore, he said, many high-profile court cases will go to trial in 2020.
"Those are impossible to budget for," he said. "How do you budget for murder?"
Schiccatano also said that 2020 will also bring a study on fixing the aging courthouse on Market Street.
The proposed budget will be advertised and on display for public inspection for 20 days. It will likely be adopted at 1 p.m. special public meeting on Dec. 26.