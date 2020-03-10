DANVILLE — Montour County plans to borrow up to $4 million and refinance money not spent on building projects to create an annex and renovate the courthouse and jail visitors center.
Commission Chairman Ken Holdren said at Tuesday's commissioners meeting the county needs to borrow more money since the scope of the work has become a lot more involved than initially thought and due to inflation driving up costs.
He, Vice Chairman Dan Hartman and Commissioner Trevor Finn voted to seek requests for proposals to borrow the money for two years and only pay on the interest. He said the county hopes to sell two properties along Woodbine Lane and use the proceeds to pay off the loan. At the end of two years, he hopes the county will take out a 20- to 25-year fixed-rate loan for the projects.
He said the commissioners have and will be meeting with banking officials but now they believe the best plan is for a two-year loan and paying only on interest.
The county previously borrowed up to $2.5 million for the projects including the cost of the former Danville Elementary School to be converted into a county annex. Two notes have been drawn down while $1.7 million hasn't been spent and would be refinanced. Those notes are with Mifflinburg Bank and Trust at an interest rate of 2.87 percent.
Steve Novello, of Bechadel Plumbing, Heating and Air Conditioning, which bid on plumbing work for the projects, asked when the commissioners will be awarding contracts. Holdren said they expected to do that at their next meeting on March 24. "We are taking our time and letting the architect look at each bid. We found issues in the plumbing and general construction contractors. The architect and solicitor are combing through all the bids. We're being very careful," Holdren said.
The work includes converting the former Danville Elementary School, at 435 E. Front St., into county administrative offices covering about 25,000 square feet and a new parking entrance.
At the Montour County Courthouse, at 253 Mill St., work includes a boiler replacement, first floor renovations of about 2,802 square feet, about 500 square feet of renovations on the third floor, demolishing and reconstructing a handicapped ramp in the back, a new entrance roof with decorative railing and replacing the courthouse windows.
At the jail visitors center, at 255 Church St., work would include renovating about 1,800 square feet on each of the first and second floors.
The county closed on the purchase of the former school in May.
The commissioners also approved an additional $62,600 in fees to LeFevre Wilk for architectural services. Holdren said the additional money is needed for an expanded scope of the project. The firm originally allocated $109,000 for the project. He said the architect's fee represents 6.5 percent of the total project. When he worked at Geisinger, he said architect's fees made up 10 to 15 percent of the total cost of a project. He said Jeff LeFevre has been incredible in working with the county. "We're doing it right and he has been more than fair in asking for an increase," he said.
Finn said the county is required to award a contract to the lowest responsible bidder. He said the courthouse work has to meet historical architectural review board guidelines since the courthouse is a historic building "and one of the premier buildings in Montour County." He said replacing windows in the courthouse alone will cost $250,000. "They are so old, they leak like a sieve," he said.
He said interest rates are at historic lows and that's why the commissioners should be doing the entire project "so the next board of commissioners has a clean slate. Infrastructure has to be taken care of. When I began serving as a commissioner 16 years ago, buckets were catching plaster that was falling down on the third floor. This is a good way to get all the projects done."
Martin's Construction, of Mifflinburg, was the apparent low bidder for general construction for the projects with a quote of $1,637,303.
Hepco Construction, of Selinsgrove, bid $1,729,843 and Zartman Construction, of Northumberland, bid $1,978,600.
Hayden Power Group, of Bloomsburg, was the lone bidder for the electrical contract with a quote of $262,600.
LTS Plumbing and Heating, of Paxinos, was the apparent low bidder with $327,780 for heating, ventilation and air conditioning work. Other bidders were Bechadel Plumbing, Heating and Air Conditioning, of Beech Creek, with $422,200; and Troy Mechanical, of Moosic, with $626,199.
Site contractor bidders were apparent low bidder Watsontown Excavating, of Turbotville, with $266,020; Earthwork Services, of Danville, with $296,870; and Gray Builders, of Danville, with $297,450.
Plumbing bids included the apparent low bidder LTS Plumbing and Heating with $57,780; Bechadel with $79,539; Troy Mechanical with $96,000; and O&M Multi-Trade, of Jessup, with $129,995.