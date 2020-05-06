SUNBURY — The Northumberland County Commissioners amended the job duties of the emergency management director position to include oversight of the county 911 department.
At Tuesday's public Zoom meeting, the commissioners approved the position, which is held by Steve Jeffery, to oversee both departments for the next 90 days. The goal is to eventually hire a full-time person to oversee the emergency management and 911 center departments, said Commissioners Chairman Sam Schiccatano.
The position to oversee both departments was advertised and had three applicants, including Jeffery. He will not receive additional compensation during the next 90 days, said Sciccatano.
Jeffery's salary is $50,123. He was first hired on June 25, 2001, according to the county human resources office.
