SUNBURY — Northumberland County will save more than $500,000 over the next five years after refinancing a 2015 loan.
At Tuesday's public meeting, Commissioners Sam Schiccatano, Joe Klebon and Kymberley Best approved to refinance with J.P. Morgan Chase a $9,268,000 loan with a new rate of 1.78 percent over the next five years compared to 2.77 percent. Representatives from bond counsel Eckert Seamans, of Harrisburg, and Concord Public Financial Advisors, of Reading, attended the meeting via teleconference to provide information about the new 15-year note to the commissioners.
"We're pleased with it," said Schiccatano. "It's a big savings for us. It will help lower our payments."
Daryl Peck, of Concord, said they went to 35 banks for proposals and five banks with nine proposals responded. The number of proposals show the "strength of the county," said Peck.
"We're in an all-time low environment," said Peck. "You're clearly improving your positions by locking in a 1.78 percent rate."
Laura Kurtz, of Eckert Seamans, said the ordinance authorizes the acceptance of the proposal and provides for appropriate filing to be made with the state Department of Community and Economic Development. The ordinance will also appear in The Daily Item.
The bond will close on Feb. 4, Kurtz said.
"Congratulations to the board and the officials for saving the county money on debt service," said Kurtz.
Schiccatano said the meetings were held with the commissioners, Controller Christopher Grayson, Treasurer Kevin Gilroy and the business office.
"The decision was made as an agreement between all of us," said Schiccatano. "We are doing what we felt was in the best interest of everyone. I want to thank everyone involved."
Best said she is in full agreement with the refinancing.
"We're taking advantage of lower interest rate with no prepayment penalty," she said. "It was the right thing to do."