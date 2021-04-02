SUNBURY — The first bids for the Northumberland County Courthouse rehabilitation projects are due by the end of the month.
The county commissioners are seeking seal bids for exterior rehabilitation and HVAC/electrical upgrades for the courthouse by 2 p.m. April 28 at the administration center, 399 Stadium Drive, Sunbury. The bids will be publicly opened and read aloud that day but awarding of bids will be done at a later public meeting.
"This is the start and a good step forward," said Commissioner Chairman Sam Shiccatano. "Hopefully it moves smoothly and we can get it done in a modest amount of time."
The total project for the 156-year-old courthouse will cost approximately $4 million if county officials address everything in a 101-page feasibility report completed by McKissick Associates Architects, of Harrisburg. The original structure broke ground in 1865 and the first day of court was held Aug. 6, 1866. The county courthouse was placed on the National Register of Historic Places on Dec. 30, 1974.
The project will be done in phases, said Schiccatano.
"It's something we've been talking about and doing work on for a while now," said Commissioner Joe Klebon. "This is a big step. All the work is starting to shape up. Hopefully, we can get the ball rolling and the project will turn out well. The courthouse is definitely an asset to the entire county."
Bid requirements
A non-mandatory pre-bid conference and site walk will be held. Bidders will meet at the courthouse at 2 p.m. on April 12.
Sealed bids must be addressed to the attention of the controller's office. Faxed or electronically sent bids will not be accepted.
The project manual and drawings for bidding purposes may be obtained by the contractor at the office of the architect McKissick Architecture, 317 N. Front St., Harrisburg.
Grants awarded
The county was awarded a $1.5 million grant through the Redevelopment Assistance Capital Program (RACP). The funds will be used toward Phase I of the project, including restoration of the exterior, ADA ramp, bell tower, window sills, masonry, plumbing, HVAC and electrical system, as well as the conversion of the current law library into a fourth courtroom
The county was awarded a $100,000 Pennsylvania Historical and Museum Commission (PHMC) in September toward construction costs of masonry and window sills, which requires a $100,000 match from the county. Funding sources could come from money left over from the prison project loan and money from a $1.5 million sale of county land in Coal Township, county leaders said.
A $23,500 Keystone Historic Preservation grant through the PHMC that required a matching $23,500 from the county was already used for the feasibility study.
Commissioner Kymberley Best said she is excited, noting discussions with U.S. Sen. Bob Casey (D-PA) about potentially funding phase two.
"What's wonderful about this project is we have these grants and have money to do phase one," said Best. "We were on a regional conference call with Sen. Casey talking about President Biden's infrastructure plan. We want to invest in Northumberland County infrastructures like the courthouse and the 911 center. That may allow us to complete phase two."
Biden this week unveiled a $2.3 trillion infrastructure plan called the American Jobs Plan. The White House says the largest chunk of the proposal includes $621 billion for roads, bridges, public transit, electric vehicle charging stations and other transportation infrastructure and an additional $111 billion would go to replace lead water pipes and upgrade sewers.
The Associated Press contributed to this report.