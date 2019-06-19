NORTHUMBERLAND — The borough's public safety committee members at a Wednesday night meeting discussed briefly a letter sent to them by Evangelical Community Hospital in which they presented the idea of offering ambulance service to borough residents.
Area Services currently provide ambulance service to Northumberland Borough since 2001, when the municipality's rescue squad ceased operation.
Committee chairman Ty Sees said the borough was not actively considering a change in ambulance services. "But I think the borough should do due diligence and look at all options," he said. "As long as Evangelical sent us a letter, we should at least see what services are offered."
Sees stressed that the borough has "made no commitment to Evangelical or any other service at this point."
On hand at the meeting were representatives from Americus Hose Company, Sunbury. Jerome Alex, of Americus, said "If you come to the point where you are considering other ambulance services, we would certainly be interested in opening our books and showing what we can offer."
Alex made a point that he was not in any way suggesting that Area Services wasn't doing its job.
Sees said that if it ever came to a point where the borough would consider other ambulance services, "we would notify everyone and hear what was available and how that would best serve our residents."
Any decision would have to be voted on by the borough council at a public meeting.